NFL

DNVR Bets Daily: Drafting the best sports betting picks for Monday Night Football between the Ravens & Colts

By Andre Simone
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of DNVR Bets Daily, Andre Simone and Ryan Koenigsberg draft their favorite picks for tonight’s Monday slate of picks. Andre Simone was born in Boulder, Colorado raised in Milan, Italy and is the NFL draft and film analyst for BSNDenver.com. Andre has charted every play of the Denver Broncos for the past several years and writes game grades after every Orange & Blue contest. Obsessed with the draft in all sports, he also developed stats for all four major sports and is the host of the Broncos draft podcast. Follow Andre on Twitter- @AndreSimone.

Colorado State
