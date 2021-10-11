CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump On Unselect Committee And Witch Hunt

 3 days ago
The highly partisan Unselect Committee is just a sideshow to distract America from MASSIVE failures by Biden and the Democrats. What happened to the Capitol would have never happened if the people in charge did their job and looked at the intelligence.

They abandoned the officers on the ground, just like Biden abandoned Americans in Afghanistan. Instead of holding bad leaders accountable, the Democrats are going after innocent staffers and attacking the Constitution.

Why is the just-released bombshell January 6th whistleblower report being ignored by the mainstream media? Based on this high-ranking Capitol Police official’s report, these partisan hearings must stop at once.

This is yet another continuation of the Radical Left’s Witch Hunt—led by Shifty Adam Schiff and his crew who misled America on RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, the “Perfect” Ukraine phone call, the Mueller report scam, and so much else.

Now Shifty, who couldn’t get a job with the administration, is at it again. Radical Left Democrats are rapidly destroying America!

