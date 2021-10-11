CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NIGHTMARE IN ATLANTA HALLOWEEN 2021

adventuresinatlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta’s premiere Halloween bash scares up all kinds of excitement at the Fowling Warehouse with an open bar all night, glow party favors (while supplies last), top ATL DJs playing all the hits, multiple areas to mingle, LED lighting, and a state-of-the-art sound system to rock this party into the wee morning hours. PLUS free Fowling Games for all attendees AND not one but two costume contests with prizes! Prices range from $39 to $100.

adventuresinatlanta.com

