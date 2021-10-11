2021 Election: Jason Gaver running for spot on Leland Town Council

LELAND –– Jason Gaver is running for a seat on Leland Town Council. Gaver is a registered Republican. Port City Daily has sent a questionnaire to every candidate running in municipal elections and has dropped its paywall on the profiles to help voters make informed decisions ahead of the 2021 election year. (Though, your support of local, independent journalism is appreciated through a monthly subscription. Also, consider signing up for Port City Daily’s free newsletter, Wilmington Wire, to get the headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.)