A True Story That Proves There Is More Good Than Evil At The Jersey Shore

It's been a great week for positive news around the Jersey Shore. Recently, 94.3 The Point was representing at the Manasquan Intracoastal Tug. It was a blast getting to know families from Manasquan, Brielle, Sea Girt, Spring Lake, Wall, and many other New Jersey towns. When playing connect four and having side conversations with listeners, I couldn't help but notice how well mannered each kid was. I must have met over a hundred kids and each kid was polite. Every kid was saying, "Thank you." - "Yes, please." - each kid waited patiently in line. Some of them even worked together in teams. No kids were misbehaving, it was nothing but a memorable time...