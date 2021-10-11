CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manasquan, NJ

A True Story That Proves There Is More Good Than Evil At The Jersey Shore

By Jimmy G
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been a great week for positive news around the Jersey Shore. Recently, 94.3 The Point was representing at the Manasquan Intracoastal Tug. It was a blast getting to know families from Manasquan, Brielle, Sea Girt, Spring Lake, Wall, and many other New Jersey towns. When playing connect four and having side conversations with listeners, I couldn't help but notice how well mannered each kid was. I must have met over a hundred kids and each kid was polite. Every kid was saying, "Thank you." - "Yes, please." - each kid waited patiently in line. Some of them even worked together in teams. No kids were misbehaving, it was nothing but a memorable time...

1057thehawk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
105.7 The Hawk

11 Red Flag Thoughts About the Jersey Shore that Will Make You Run

Chances are, your news feed has been filled with tweets and memes of red flags. Listen to Diana Tyler nights on 92.7 WOBM and download our free 92.7 WOBM app. What's that all about? This Newsweek article sums it up pretty nicely as dating dealbreakers. People are getting really creative with them, so I thought I'd jump in on the fun about red flags of the Jersey Shore.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wall Township, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Barnegat Township, NJ
City
Brielle, NJ
City
Spring Lake, NJ
City
Manasquan, NJ
City
Sea Girt, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Congratulations! One of the BEST Bakeries in America is Right Here in New Jersey

Is the "bakery" the best "comfort food" store that you know? I kinda have to think it is. When I think bakery I think sweet treats, fresh bread, and more. The bakery is that shop that has all the foods I want to eat on the couch with a cup of coffee. Hence the idea that it is the "comfort food store". We have fantastic bakeries here at the Jersey Shore, but only one bakery in all of New Jersey made the Food & Wine list of "Best 100 Bakeries in America".
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jersey Shore#A True Story#Point#Lefty
105.7 The Hawk

The Jersey Shore’s Best Hors D’oeuvres Are Made In Point Pleasant, New Jersey

Appetizer or hors d'oeuvre, what's the difference?. Thanks to our friends at Encore Catering, we have the answer... Time Eaten: Hors d’oeuvres are typically served before the meal even begins, while appetizers tend to indicate the beginning of the meal. An hors d’oeuvre isn’t considered to be part of the meal, but appetizers are usually chosen specifically to compliment the following courses.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
105.7 The Hawk

Amazing! One of the Most Fantastic Fall Drinks at Delicious Orchards in Colts Neck, New Jersey

When we think of autumn usually if you mention food people will respond "pumpkin" or "pumpkin spice" but there is another "fall" food that's perfect for this time of year. The autumn food I am referring to is the apple, yes the apple is another "fall" food that's perfect for this time of year. I think I have found one of the best ways to enjoy an apple here in New Jersey!
COLTS NECK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Today Is National Stop Bullying Day; Here Is My Story

To all my Jersey Shore parents -- or all parents for that matter -- today is National Stop Bullying Day. There is a National Day Calendar that explains what each National day, week and month is about. Listen to Nicole Murray middays on 94.3 The Point and download our free...
SOCIETY
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy