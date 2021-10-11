Do You Remember? 16 Signs You Grew Up in Washington Township, NJ

If you're like me, you grew up in the 80s in or around Washington Township and things were obviously a lot different back then. Now, right off the bat, let me say that I did not grow up in Washington Township -- I was one town over in Monroe Township/Williamstown. However, just about all of the cool stores and restaurants were in Turnersville back then, so I spent a lot of time in Washington Township (just about every time you wanted to buy something or go out to eat, you had to head up the Black Horse Pike).