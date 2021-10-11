CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A True Story That Proves There Is More Good Than Evil At The Jersey Shore

By Jimmy G
 3 days ago
It's been a great week for positive news around the Jersey Shore. Recently, 94.3 The Point was representing at the Manasquan Intracoastal Tug. It was a blast getting to know families from Manasquan, Brielle, Sea Girt, Spring Lake, Wall, and many other New Jersey towns. When playing connect four and having side conversations with listeners, I couldn't help but notice how well mannered each kid was. I must have met over a hundred kids and each kid was polite. Every kid was saying, "Thank you." - "Yes, please." - each kid waited patiently in line. Some of them even worked together in teams. No kids were misbehaving, it was nothing but a memorable time...

