CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Mexico’s anti-corruption efforts takes a PR blow

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has made punishing corruption the centerpiece of his political agenda. So when the country’s arguably worst, self-confessed, most corrupt official was photographed dining out carefree at a luxury restaurant over the weekend, it wasn’t good optics. The case comes at a time when Mexico’s attorney general is trying to lock up 31 academics in a maximum security prison because he claims they improperly received about $2.5 million in government science funding years ago. Meanwhile, the same attorney general hasn’t managed to jail any of the top figures implicated in a big corruption case at the state-run Pemex oil company that almost bankrupted the firm.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The need for anti-corruption watchdogs with teeth

An investigation by the Independent Commission Against Corruption led the now former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to resign. While she denies any wrongdoing, her resignation has ignited a fresh debate about how to properly hold public officials to account. Lenore Taylor and Mike Ticher speak to Gabrielle Jackson about the role of anti-corruption commissions in holding politicians accountable.
WORLD
abc17news.com

Mexico City: criminal charges brought in subway collapse

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City prosecutors announced they will bring criminal charges against “several people and companies” for construction and design defects that caused a subway line collapse in May that killed 26 people. The city attorney general said studies found that construction defects like poor welds caused the collapse. Ernestina Godoy said Thursday that bad design also played a role. Godoy did not identfy those who will face charges of homicide, causing injury and damages. But in the case of the companies involved, Godoy said the goal of the criminal charges will be to make them pay or repair damages both to the subway and the victims.
TRAFFIC
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Mexico#Anti Corruption#Attorney General#Ap#Pemex
AFP

Cancelled euthanasia in Colombia triggers lawsuit

The last-minute cancellation of a Colombian woman's euthanasia sparked controversy and a lawsuit Monday in the only Latin American country where the life-ending practice is allowed. Elsewhere in Latin America, Mexico has a law that allows patients or their families to request that life not be prolonged by artificial means, while Uruguay's parliament is debating a euthanasia bill. lv/hba/jb/fio/jh/dva/mtp
AMERICAS
abc17news.com

In Brazil, worst drought in decades felt at gigantic dam

HERNANDARIAS, Paraguay (AP) — The gigantic Itaipu hydroelectric dam straddling the Brazil-Paraguay border is feeling the heat of Brazil’s worst drought in nine decades. According to Itaipu’s website, 2020 was the was one of the driest years in the plant’s history, with power output at its lowest level since 1994. That was a decade after the plant was inaugurated and when it had less capacity than now. The plant’s superintendent says production this year will be even lower, by about 15%. That’s devastating for a country that gets about two-thirds of its power from hydroelectric generation, and experts are warning of possible electricity shortages in coming months.
ENVIRONMENT
Vogue Magazine

‘I Was Raped, and I Had an Abortion’: Three Representatives Told Powerful Stories to Their Colleagues in Congress

It’s been a challenging few months for abortion rights in the U.S., with Texas—the second most populous state in the country—effectively outlawing abortion after the six-week mark in early September and Mississippi seeming poised to follow it. On Thursday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform addressed the divisive issue with a panel titled “A Dire State: Examining the Urgent Need to Protect and Expand Abortion Rights and Access in the United States.” Coupled with testimony from Representative Kat Cammack, a Republican from Florida, about how she “would not be here” had her mother followed a doctor’s advice to end her pregnancy were moving stories from Democratic representatives Cori Bush (Mo.), Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), and Barbara Lee (Calif.) about their own abortions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
Mexico City
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Judge Rips Guilty Capitol Rioter: ‘You’ve Disgraced This Country’

Federal Judge Reggie B. Walton did not hold back in his criticism of Jan. 6 rioter Anthony Mariotto, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for breaching the U.S. Capitol. The judge warned Mariotto to stay on the “straight and narrow” as he accepted the guilty plea on Friday. Mariotto faces a maximum sentence of six months in jail. “You’ve disgraced this country in the eyes of the world, and my inclination is to lock you up,” said Walton. “I found it outrageous that American citizens would do what you did.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Cops Tell Biker Gangs to Wear Makeup as Harsh New Laws Ban Face Tattoos

Members of biker gangs who show off their insignias – even in the form of tattoos – — will face a 12-month jail term and fines of up to $12,000 AUD under new laws. Members of outlaw motorcycle gangs in Western Australia have been advised to hide face tattoos under make-up and plasters, as the state rolls out harsh laws banning people from showing off “prohibited” patches and insignias.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

A second Facebook whistleblower says she's willing to testify before Congress and that she's shared documents with a US law agency

The former Facebook employee Sophie Zhang is willing to testify before Congress, she told CNN. Zhang said she'd shared documentation about "potential criminal violations" with US law enforcement. Zhang criticized Facebook in a 7,800-word memo after she was fired in 2020. Sophie Zhang, a former Facebook data scientist who went...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy