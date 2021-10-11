Duane C. “Dewey” Thornton
Hamlin – Passed away unexpectedly on Friday October 8, 2021 at the age of 65. Predeceased by his mother-in-law Marge Buechl, father-in-law George (Marie) Buechl, sister-in-law Bonnie Kinney and step-father Don Robinson. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Sue; daughters Heather Thornton of Fredericksburg, VA, Jennifer Thornton, Krista Thornton, Brittany (Joshua) Whalley, Kim (Marco) Villecco, son Andrew (Kayla) Thornton, mother Ruth Robinson of Canada, brother-in-law Jim Buechl of Boston, MA, brother-in-law Dave (Sandy) Kinney, of Michigan, 7 grandchildren Abby, Tyler, Jackson, Addison, Jonathon, Mila and Morgan, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.westsidenewsny.com
Comments / 0