HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — If you live in Horry County, you'll be paying more in property taxes this year. Horry County Council raised property taxes by 7.6 mils this year. Of that increase, 3 mils are going towards waste disposal maintenance. 2.1 mils are going to fire rescue, with the county building two additional fire stations in the near future. 2.5 mils are for general funds, with the county needing to hire more positions as population and development continues to grow.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO