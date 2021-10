COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued three nighthawks in just 24 hours in Colorado Springs. One bird was actually struck by a car and pinned to the grill. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Common nighthawks are migrating to Brazil after summering in North America. Nighthawks spend the days on the ground and fly at night. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) They also hunt insects to keep them sustained with energy to make the long trek. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO