Management Report – October 2021

Permits/Inspections. Scoops was issued a certificate of occupancy in September, and they plan to announce their grand opening soon. A special use permit application was received for La Vida Massage, where Massage Envy was formerly located in the Publix shopping center at 5885 Cumming Highway. The Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing at their October meeting and this case is scheduled to appear before the City Council in November. A design review and stream buffer variance application was also received in September and will appear before the City Council in November. This application is for a mixed-use development proposed at the southwest corner of Bailey Avenue and Highway 20.