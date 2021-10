SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — World War II veteran and University of Tennessee graduate David Barber turned 100 years old on Saturday when UT faced Ole Miss in Neyland Stadium. He is now the same age as the stadium itself, and so he was honored and recognized in Saturday's UT vs. Ole Miss football game. Being a century old, he said he doesn't feel any different.

