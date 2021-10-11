CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron Rivera won’t take over calling plays for Washington defense

By King Motley
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera may be frustrated with the way his team has played in the first five weeks, particularly his defense. However, don’t expect him to make wholesale changes. Rivera said changing personnel or scheme “makes no sense” to him, per Sam Fortier of The Washington...

NFL

