Halloween Favorite HOCUS POCUS Screening at The Wildey Theater in Edwardsville October 19th

By Tom Stockman
wearemoviegeeks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“You know, I’ve always wanted a child. And now I think I’ll have one on toast!”. Nothing’s more fun than The Wildey’s Tuesday Night Film Series. The Halloween Favorite HOCUS POCUS (1993) will be on the big screen when it plays at The Wildey Theater in Edwardsville, IL (252 N Main St, Edwardsville, IL 62025) at 7:00pm Tuesday October 19th. Tickets are only $3 Tickets available starting at 3pm day of movie at Wildey Theatre ticket office. Cash or check only. (cash, credit cards accepted for concessions) Lobby opens at 6pm.

