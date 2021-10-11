CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch now: 3 things we heard from Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy on Monday

By Colleen Kane Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

After watching film of the Chicago Bears’ 20-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, coach Matt Nagy met with the media Monday morning at Halas Hall to discuss the upset win. Here are three things we heard from Nagy. 1. Matt Nagy stressed the importance of Justin Fields...

FanSided

Chicago Bears: Did Justin Fields throw Matt Nagy under the bus?

The talk surrounding the Chicago Bears is how little head coach Matt Nagy trusts rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Fields might have offered his own criticism of Nagy after the team’s win in Week 4. One thing we knew about Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was his ability to bounce...
Derek Carr
Justin Fields
Chicago Sun-Times

Why Matt Nagy is facing the most important game of his Bears career

Last season, coach Matt Nagy and the Bears had a six-game losing streak. The season before, they lost four in a row. Neither compares to their one-game losing streak right now. After the Bears gained 47 yards on 42 plays last Sunday against the Browns, Nagy took criticism like never...
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy reaching desperation in his low point

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy’s actions seem to show a sign of desperation and a low point in his coaching career. The Chicago Bears host the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a Week 4 matchup. Despite the Lions owning a winless record (0-3), this game is no gimme. The Lions have played well enough to win at least two games but ultimately failed to win any.
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 3 startling quotes doom Matt Nagy’s future

No matter what happens to the Chicago Bears going forward, whether that’s here and now against the Detroit Lions, or weeks ahead, there is one constant that will not change unless drastic measures are taken. Head coach Matt Nagy is completely clueless, helpless and totally incapable of leading an NFL...
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 3 signs Matt Nagy will be fired despite win over the Raiders

Before we get into what I am seeing that makes me believe that the Chicago Bears will be moving on from Matt Nagy at the end of the year despite a miracle, let me preface this by saying this is mostly pure speculation. I do not have an inside source that is feeding me this information. I have heard some insider rumors, but I’m not here to try and take credit for breaking any stories — stories that I think most Chicago Bears fans can infer on their own without being told by an insider.
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Matt Nagy deals with criticism

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy talked to his team, looked in the mirror, heard from people and is coping with the criticism as his team hosts the Detroit Lions Sunday at Soldier Field.
Quad Cities Onlines

Watch now: Matt Nagy sees resiliency of offense

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy reflects on his team's resiliency and that of the coaching staff following a 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions. READ MORE HERE.
Yardbarker

Bears' Matt Nagy: Starting QB vs. Lions 'a game-time decision'

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters earlier this week that he was not yet prepared to name a starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions as QB1 Andy Dalton (knee) and rookie Justin Fields (right thumb) worked to recover from injury setbacks. Nagy didn't change his...
12up

Bears head coach Matt Nagy has no clue what he's doing

Chicago Bears fans really are losing patience with head coach Matt Nagy. Not only has the play-calling for the Bears been a mess, but the quarterback controversy isn't going anywhere. Will Justin Fields or Andy Dalton start this weekend?. That's completely up in the air, as Nagy has said things...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears fans are over Matt Nagy's mind games at quarterback

The Matt Nagy hatred has reached a fever pitch this week, and we’re only three games into the Bears’ 2021 season. That’s how fed up Bears fans are with Nagy. Following the worst game in Nagy’s tenure as offensive play caller — and the worst outing for a Bears offense in 40 years — you’d figure Nagy would be trying to calm the fire directed his way.
NBC Chicago

Bears, Matt Nagy Found Offensive Identity in David Montgomery

Bears finally find identity, but more challenges ahead originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There was a whole lot that went wrong for the Bears offensively in Week 3. The offensive line missed blocks and missed assignments. Wide receivers had a tough time getting open. And on a few rare occasions where Justin Fields had time and space to make a play, he held the ball too long instead of firing a pass in decisively. But arguably the most concerning aspect of the day was that the offensive didn’t have any rhyme or reason to it. They completely lacked an identity.
NBC Chicago

Hoge's First Bears Things: Step in Right Direction for Matt Nagy

Hoge’s First Bears Things: Step in right direction for Nagy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Here are my first things after the Bears’ 24-14 win over the Detroit Lions Sunday at Soldier Field:. 1. Let’s call Sunday’s game what it was: A significant win for Matt Nagy. It won’t...
USA Today

Bears Wire podcast: Matt Nagy vent session and previewing Bears-Lions

Bears head coach Matt Nagy has been the target of a wave of criticism this week following his questionable game plan for rookie quarterback Justin Fields and the putrid offensive performance in last week’s brutal loss to the Browns. And the criticism is rightfully deserved. Nagy did nothing to help...
fantasypros.com

Chicago Bears and Matt Nagy may turn play-calling over to Bill Lazor

Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune is reporting that there is a possibility that the Bears hand over play-calling to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. (Chicago Tribune) Heading into Week 10 last year, the Bears made this exact change. With Nagy calling plays through the first nine weeks, the Bears offense averaged 19.8 points per game. With Lazor on the headset, the offense scored 27.7 points per game. A lot of frustrations have been expressed after Justin Fields suffered nine sacks in his Week 3 debut. Handing over play-calling could help Nagy buy some time as his coaching seat is getting incredibly hot. The Bears face off against the Lions this Sunday in Chicago. With Fields and Andy Dalton both on the injury report, no starting quarterback has been announced yet.
