No Time to Die offers thrilling entertainment as Daniel Craig signs off following his five films starring as Ian Fleming’s James Bond. It’s hard to say what the future offers for the James Bond franchise although there’s no shortage of potential contenders. What is known for sure is that this is it for Daniel Craig. It’s been a beautiful ride over the past sixteen years and this film is no exception. Cary Joji Fukunaga’s directorial outing is among the better of the five Craig films and certainly tops Spectre. It’ll certainly be hard for any film to top the pre-titles sequence anytime soon. I like what they do with this one and it plays into a larger story. The film is right up there with Casino Royale and Skyfall. It certainly offers up all the emotions. If you’re look me, you might even leave the theater with a tear in your eyes.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO