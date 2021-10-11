CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

Meridian police chief bans WTOK cameras from public meeting

By Pat Peterson
WTOK-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ***UPDATE*** When asked why the cameras were not allowed in the meeting Chief Young had this to say. “It was just to make people more comfortable in getting up and speaking because sometimes people will say some things that maybe they don’t want on tv. It’s not so much as trying to hide anything from the community. It was just to make people feel more comfortable to speak their mind on whatever they want to talk about when it comes to their community,” said Meridian Police Chief, Deborah Young. ***UPDATE***

www.wtok.com

