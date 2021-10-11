Police say argument during Alabama-Texas A&M game over better team led to fatal shooting
An argument during Saturday night’s Alabama-Texas A&M game about which team is better led to a fatal shooting, according to police in Bessemer, Ala. The argument late in the game between two men escalated to an altercation and caused a Bessemer homeowner to tell them to leave. The two men went outside while the game was still being played, per police. Shots were then fired, striking one of them several times in the torso.www.washingtonpost.com
