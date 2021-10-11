Denver cathedral vandalized in latest attack on Colorado Catholic churches

A cathedral in Denver was vandalized with anti-Catholic graffiti, the latest in a series of attacks on churches in the area and northern Colorado.

Parishioners arriving for mass Sunday morning at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Denver saw satanic and pro-abortion graffiti spray-painted on the outside of the church.

An eyewitness reported seeing a lone woman carrying out the vandalism around 7:45 a.m.

The vandal wrote “Satan lives here," “child rapists,” and "white supremacists" on the doors. Volunteers worked throughout the day to remove it. Police are continuing to investigate. The cathedral was also vandalized during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

In the past 18 months, 25 Catholic locations in northern Colorado have been vandalized, according to the Archdiocese of Denver. An anti-abortion display prompted extensive vandalism of Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Boulder last month, with pro-abortion slogans spray-painted on the church and many of the thousands of crosses commemorating victims of abortion damaged.

This is the second time the annual display has been vandalized.

Earlier in September, Cure d’Ars Catholic Church in Denver was burglarized . The suspects took altar vessels, including the tabernacle with consecrated hosts, and stripped the copper from the plumbing, flooding the basement. Police found some of the stolen items and arrested a suspect a few weeks later.