Many know David Bates as a hard worker, an achiever and a student who knows what he wants to do, where he wants to go and what he needs to do to get there. And at this point, Ignite Davie is one of the resources he is using to advance his academic and professional goals. He first found out about Ignite Davie as he was taking dual enrollment classes with Davidson-Davie Community College and Davie High School.

DAVIE COUNTY, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO