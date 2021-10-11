CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Pleasant Wednesday weather with more showers Expected Thursday and Friday

By Mathieu Mondro
WNEM
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your Wednesday has been going well. The overall theme for this afternoon is a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds north and more rays of sun south. Past a few isolated spots of mist up north, we'll all be staying dry. Rain chances...

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Climate Prediction Center Predicts Above-Average Temperatures This Winter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have been enjoying a very warm stretch of October weather this week. Even though the average high for this time of year is in the mid-60s, we’ve had three straight days in the 70s, and that’s not even counting the 80s we saw just last week. It’s been pleasant while it’s lasted, but changes are on the way. A cold front is pushing into the region and will stall into the start of the weekend, bringing more clouds, a few spotty sprinkles, and a gradual cooldown. Temperatures through the weekend will be more seasonable, with highs in the mid-60s, then even cooler next week with rain likely Monday into Tuesday. This may hold highs in the 50s. Speaking of warm weather, the Climate Prediction Center just issued its first preliminary winter temperature and precipitation outlook. With La Nina expected to continue through the upcoming winter, they have predicted another warmer-than-average season. It’s still early though to determine what winter has in store, and other factors will play into our eventual winter forecast, but if the October warmth is any indication, we may need to plan for another winter with above-average temperatures.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WNEM

Much cooler Friday & weekend, spotty lake-effect showers

Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and if you're starting your weekend soon, we hope it's a wonderful weekend ahead. As we close out the workweek, our unseasonably warm temperatures from earlier this week are long gone. We're now settling into a much more October-like pattern and temperatures will actually start falling below seasonal averages for a change.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
wbtw.com

A few showers Friday

We will see a few showers to end the week, but it will clear for the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy and not as cool as the past several nights. Overnight low temperatures will stay in the 60s. A cold front will move through late tomorrow, bringing a few scattered showers. Rainfall amounts will be less than 1/10th of an inch, and many places will stay dry. This rain chance will push offshore tomorrow night, and skies will clear for the weekend. It will be a little cooler on Saturday, but this is not going to be as dramatic of a cool down as last weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s, then we will warm into the 80s on Sunday. The warm weather will continue into next week. A cold front will move through late Tuesday, and stall in the area through mid week. This will bring rain chances and cooler weather for the middle of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
WNEM

First Warn 5: Thursday afternoon, Oct. 21

We're in between the two rounds of showers right now. This is because a dry slot has formed in the low pressure system bringing Mid-Michigan the showery activity. Once the low moves farther east along with the dry slot, showers will pick back up on the backside of the low.
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Much cooler Friday & weekend, spotty lake-effect showers

Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and if you're starting your weekend soon, we hope it's a wonderful weekend ahead. As we close out the workweek, our unseasonably warm temperatures from earlier this week are long gone. We're now settling into a much more October-like pattern and temperatures will actually start falling below seasonal averages for a change.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
wcbi.com

Pleasant Friday weather then back to the 80s Saturday and Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Isolated showers will be possible tonight, but we will be clear and dry this weekend. Our next chance of rain arrives Monday and Wednesday next week. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers early. Cooler temperatures overnight with lows in the upper-40s. Chance of...
COLUMBUS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Fringe
WNEM

Much cooler Friday & weekend, spotty lake-effect showers

Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and if you're starting your weekend soon, we hope it's a wonderful weekend ahead. As we close out the workweek, our unseasonably warm temperatures from earlier this week are long gone. We're now settling into a much more October-like pattern and temperatures will actually start falling below seasonal averages for a change.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Much chillier after Thursday night and Friday

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday night, Motown. Cloudy skies are overhead and scattered showers continue to glide through Southeast Michigan tonight, mainly before midnight. Afterward, it becomes drier and much chillier. It remains chilly tomorrow and this weekend. Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy and chillier. Behind the...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy