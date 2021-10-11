CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany’s First Measurable Snowfall Madness Is A Month Away: Here’s Why

Say it ain't snow! That first Albany snowfall of the season could be much closer than you think. I know what your saying: Matty, Let's leave the Upstate New York snow talk until at least December, right? But, Albany's first snowfall will be here before you know it. On average, those flakes start flying in mid-November. Now, this is not an exact science, but if we look at average first snowfalls over the years in Albany, we can make a prediction for the first snow of the season. Could be early, could be late - but I bet we will be in the ballpark with this one!

