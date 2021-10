Any fan of Jurassic Park has daydreamed about a world where dinosaurs still roamed. Over 200 million years ago, Connecticut was home to many species. (Did you know Dilophosaurus is our official state dinosaur?) There are several spots to still see dinosaurs in Connecticut, albeit ones that aren’t alive. The Dinosaur Place in Oakdale has a […] The post Jurassic Giants Is A Unique Exhibit In Connecticut Where Dinosaurs Come To Life appeared first on Only In Your State.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO