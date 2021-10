New construction of the Metro Purple Line (D Line) will actively continue in the coming months. LA Metro has decided on two stations to be constructed in West Los Angeles, at the corner of Westwood and Wilshire, as well as at the West LA Veterans Affairs Medical Center. This is part of the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project which began in 2018 which has the goal of connecting the San Fernando Valley to the Westside by the year 2035 and ultimately connect the San Fernando Valley to LAX by the year 2059 as reported by the Daily Bruin.

