Chesterfield, VA

9342 Springmount Ter, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Richmond.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPACIOUS LIVING INSIDE & OUT. This open floor plan 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3-level, 3,050 sq ft home sits perfectly on its lot as it yields to a large fenced backyard featuring a custom built fire pit plus an all around irrigation system. Wood flooring throughout the entire home; Granite countertops; Stained glass French doors; custom shelving & wall storage; Gas fireplace; in-wall speakers; tray ceilings and more as you transition from room to room. A two-car garage w/ aggregated driveway and the 3rd-level is perfect for entertaining or as a fifth bedroom w/ bathroom.

