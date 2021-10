So up here in the great white north it is Thanksgiving weekend!. Like every year at this time, I find myself humbled by my good fortune. I married a hell of a good woman and life has blessed us with 3 great kids. I have my health, a steady job, and I live in the greatest country on earth (yup, I said it, get over it). My sports teams have enjoyed reasonable success recently and I have been lucky enough to have seen them both, in person, playing at home. Honestly, one of my favorite little pleasures is high fiving a complete stranger when my team scores!

