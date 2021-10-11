CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Tory MPs urge Rishi Sunak to cut high street business rates

By Heather Stewart Political editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PlKIU_0cOCoB3S00
Esther McVey, chair of another backbench pressure group, the Blue Collar Conservatives, said cutting business rates was vital to ‘levelling up’ agenda.

Two “red wall” Tory groups representing more than 100 MPs have joined

forces to campaign for a cut to business rates in the budget later this month, warning that failure to act will risk the party losing a string of northern seats at the next election.

With many high streets across the UK scarred by shuttered shops, Jake Berry, chair of the Northern Research Group (NRG) of MPs, pointed to new research suggesting the public support cutting business rates to support their local retailers.

His call was joined by Esther McVey, the former work and pensions secretary and chair of another backbench pressure group, the Blue Collar Conservatives, who said cutting business rates was vital to the prime minister’s “levelling up” agenda.

McVey, who represents George Osborne’s former seat of Tatton, said: “The burden of tax on bricks-and-mortar retail is too high, and the best single policy to revive our high streets would be to cut business rates. Levelling up must include ensuring taxes come down.”

Together, the Northern Research Group and Blue Collar Conservatives represent more than 100 Tory MPs – almost a third of the parliamentary party.

A survey of 1,598 adults by Deltapoll found that 66% supported a tax cut for shops, increasing to 74% among voters in seats won by the Conservatives at the 2019 election.

“The public are clear: the burden of tax on bricks-and-mortar retail is too high. Without a cut in business rates at the budget we risk losing support in our most marginal seats, including in the North and the Midlands,” said Berry. “Cutting rates would be a huge boost to our local communities and would show quick delivery of the central mission of this government: levelling up.”

Rishi Sunak was due to announce the results of an overhaul of business rates in his March budget, but delayed it as he extended crisis measures to deal with the pandemic. Details are now expected to be announced in the budget on 27 October.

Smaller businesses including shops were granted an extended business rates holiday through the Covid crisis, but that came to an end last month.

Business rates, which were introduced in 1990, are based on the property value of a firm’s premises. Industry groups complain that the system unfairly penalises companies with bricks-and-mortar outlets against online retailers.

The British Retail Consortium has claimed four out of five retailers will have to close branches if the burden of business rates is not alleviated.

Recent research by the consultancy WPI Strategy suggested the seats where business rates represent the highest share of businesses’ profits include the Conservative-held marginals Leigh, Redcar and Hartlepool.

Berry, the former Northern powerhouse minister, was a backer of Johnson’s leadership bid but has recently become increasingly critical of government policy, including on the £20-a-week universal credit cut and the planned national insurance rise.

Backbench groups including the NRG and Blue Collar Conservatives have become more vocal in recent months, underlining the changed makeup of the parliamentary Tory party since the 2019 general election.

In his reshuffle last month, Johnson handed the new levelling up secretary, Michael Gove, the task of ensuring that voters in many of the seats the party won for the first time can see some progress by the time of the next poll, which must take place before December 2025 but could come much earlier.

The renamed Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities is expected to publish a white paper in the next few weeks setting out its approach.

Labour recently promised to scrap business rates altogether, saying it would replace them with a fairer system.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trade associations urge Sunak to overhaul ‘unfair’ business rates

The chancellor Rishi Sunak must urgently reform the country’s “unfair” and “unproductive” business rates system, dozens of trade associations have said.In a statement, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and 41 business groups, which represent a total of 9 million employees, urged the Treasury to tackle the issue in this month’s Budget.The signatories warned that the government would fail in its drive to level up the country and achieve net zero if it does not significantly alter business rates, a levy on non-domestic properties such as shops and warehouses.They said the “outdated” tax contributes to the demise of high-street stores...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Rishi Sunak calls on world to work together on supply chain issues

The G7 group of leading world economies will work more closely together to monitor supply chain issues.Chancellor Rishi Sunak chaired a meeting of finance ministers on Wednesday in Washington DC in the week when the International Monetary Fund and World Bank are convening in the US capital.The UK has been hard hit by fears of supply shortages, partly due to a lack of HGV drivers, while pandemic restrictions and poor weather conditions have affected shipping in China and east Asia and had knock-on impacts worldwide.The Treasury said Mr Sunak told the meeting of the “importance of global co-operation to ensure...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Factories are 'days away' from stopping production due to energy crisis as business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng prepares to ask Rishi Sunak for BILLIONS in subsidies to keep plants open

Britain faces a fresh setback in the escalating energy crisis, with industry experts warning today that factories are just 'days away' from having to close. Bosses behind energy-heavy firms are said to be considering temporary shut downs due to spiralling gas prices - which threaten to turn profits to loss.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Esther Mcvey
Person
George Osborne
Person
Jake Berry
Person
Michael Gove
The Guardian

Rishi Sunak to save billions by counting IMF cash as aid for poor

Rishi Sunak is to save billions of pounds by counting as aid financial assistance to poor countries being provided as a result of a windfall Britain has received from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In a move that has been condemned by former Conservative international development secretaries, the chancellor has...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Rishi Sunak under fire for ‘planning to recycle billions from IMF as aid money’

Rishi Sunak has been criticised for looking to save of billions of pounds by “recycling” money from an International Monetary Fund (IMF) windfall as aid spending.Campaigners believe the chancellor is preparing to use a large portion of the windfall in the overseas aid budget rather than on top of it.The government decided to cut aid spending from 0.7 per cent to 0.5 per cent of national income this year, a move that was widely condemned and met with a rebellion of Conservative MPs.Britain has received £19bn in a payout from the IMF's special drawing rights (SDRs) to help poor countries...
ECONOMY
BBC

Are Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak right about wages rising?

There has been much talk from the government in recent days about rising wages. But what's actually happening?. The prime minister argued with Andrew Marr on Sunday about what has happened to average wages. The prime minister said we're finally seeing "growth in wages, after more than 10 years of...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Rishi Sunak’s speech: levelling down

One of the lessons that leading Brexiters learned from the 2016 referendum was that brazen opportunism can pay off handsomely. A Eurosceptic movement born in the more arcane reaches of the Conservative right, committed to deregulated, laissez-faire economics, achieved its goal by channelling a desire in Labour’s heartlands for more, not less, protection from the global economy.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Rates#High Street#Election#Tory#Tatton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
Telegraph

Live Conservative Party conference latest: Rishi Sunak vows to cut taxes but not until public finances are on 'sustainable footing'

Rishi Sunak has vowed to cut taxes - but not until the country's public finances have been put back on a "sustainable footing". Speaking to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester - his first at an in-person party conference since he took over from Sajid Javid as chancellor in February 2020 - the Chancellor praised his predecessors for having shored up the economy during the austerity years, saying "strong public finances don’t happen by accident".
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Rishi Sunak: supply chain crisis could lead to higher productivity

The ongoing supply chain crisis should provide an impetus for companies to improve productivity thus ensuring higher wages are not cancelled out by rising inflation, Rishi Sunak has argued. In another development in the government’s emerging insistence that queues at petrol stations and empty shelves in shops could be an...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Tory conference roundup: Gove gets down, Sunak gets up

“Here we are – bright lights, great atmosphere, enthusiastic young people. It reminds me of my last night out on the town Aberdeen. Dance like nobody’s watching they say. Well, I did … but they were watching!” Michael Gove strode on to the conference stage to the strains of Abba’s Dancing Queen.
POLITICS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak says Brexit will be worth it in the long term

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted that Brexit is in the long-term interests of the UK, despite current disruption to fuel and food supplies. During his first Conservative conference speech as chancellor in Manchester, Mr.Sunak said leaving the EU would provide ‘flexibility’ to shape a more modern economy and it would foster a ‘culture of enterprise’ that’ll help the UK.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Rishi Sunak to announce £500m drive to get older Britons back into work

Rishi Sunak is set to announce a new half-a-billion-pound drive to get older people who lost their jobs during the pandemic back into work as well as others fired in recent months. In a bid to soften the landing for millions of Britons after furlough support was removed last month,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘This is not the time’: Tory MPs urge Boris Johnson to delay £6bn benefit cuts

Boris Johnson is facing appeals from within his own party to delay a £6bn welfare cut by six months to help get the country’s poorest families through a cost-of-living crunch expected this winter.With energy and food bills soaring, and wage pressures expected to feed through to higher inflation, charities fear that the removal of the £20-a-week “uplift” to universal credit (UC) and working tax credits will force millions into hunger and hardship over the coming months.Scheduled for Wednesday, the cut – which has been branded “cruel” by one Tory MP – threatens to overshadow the prime minister’s keynote speech...
U.K.
The Guardian

Rishi Sunak to announce £500m ‘plan for jobs’ extension

Rishi Sunak will announce a £500m extension to his “plan for jobs” on Monday as the government tries to avoid a surge in unemployment after the furlough scheme came to an end. The chancellor will use his speech at the Conservative party conference in Manchester to promise extra support in...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy