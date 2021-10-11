CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Douglas by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 18:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for east central Illinois. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Champaign; Douglas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR CHAMPAIGN AND NORTHERN DOUGLAS COUNTIES At 631 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Rantoul to Savoy to near Pesotum, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Champaign, Rantoul, Urbana, Savoy, St. Joseph, Tolono, Villa Grove, Philo, Sidney, Thomasboro, Gifford, Pesotum, Broadlands, Sadorus, Ludlow, Royal, Longview, Dewey, Flatville and Willard Airport. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 between mile markers 215 and 257. Interstate 74 between mile markers 178 and 196. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

