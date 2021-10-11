Matt Amodio’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Streak Ends at 38 Games

Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio was dethroned Monday, ending the second-longest winning streak in the game show’s history.

Amodio, a doctoral candidate at Yale, had won 38 consecutive games before Monday’s show, second only to Ken Jennings’ record of 74 wins. He won $1,518,601 during the streak, third on the all-time Jeopardy! money list (not including tournaments) to Jennings ($2,520,700) and James Holzhauer ($2,462,216).

“Everybody’s so smart and so competent that this could happen any game,” said Amodio. “And this time it did. I always wanted to be a Jeopardy! champion, and I accomplished that. l know going into every bar trivia game that I play that I’m going to come in with a little intimidation factor. But also, I just like the badge that it represents. As somebody who prioritizes knowledge and knowing things, this is really a good one to have following me everywhere.”

Amodio finished in third place on Monday’s episode after not finding either of the Daily Doubles in the Double Jeopardy! round and answering the Final Jeopardy! clue incorrectly. He ended with $5,000. The final clue, under the category Countries of the World, was “Nazi Germany annexed this nation and divided it into regions of the Alps and the Danube; the Allies later divided it into 4 sectors.” The answer: “What is Austria?”

Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida, won the game with a total of $29,200. He narrowly beat Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist from Nashville, who ended with a total of $28,799.

Amodio will take part in the next Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions in 2022.