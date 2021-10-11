OHA releases 2020 CCO metrics report
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the 2020 Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) Metrics Report, showing the results of Oregon’s Quality Incentive Program. The program rewards CCOs for improving the quality of care provided to Oregon Health Plan members. This model increasingly rewards CCOs for outcomes, rather than utilization of services, and is one of several key health system transformation mechanisms for achieving Oregon’s vision for better health, better care and lower costs.stateofreform.com
