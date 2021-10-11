CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OHA releases 2020 CCO metrics report

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the 2020 Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) Metrics Report, showing the results of Oregon’s Quality Incentive Program. The program rewards CCOs for improving the quality of care provided to Oregon Health Plan members. This model increasingly rewards CCOs for outcomes, rather than utilization of services, and is one of several key health system transformation mechanisms for achieving Oregon’s vision for better health, better care and lower costs.

