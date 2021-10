Some adults who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for at least 6 months are now able to receive a COVID-19 booster shot. Although the CDC has indicated individuals falling into high-risk categories who received either the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine will need a booster shot eventually, it is unclear when this will become available for them. Current eligible groups for the Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot include those who are 65 years and older, as well as people 18 years and older who either have underlying medical conditions or who live or work in settings with a high risk of exposure and transmission.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO