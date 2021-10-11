CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'No Time to Die' Stunt Coordinator Talks Treacherous Filming Conditions and Says, 'Daniel Wanted to Hop on a Motorcycle'

By Jazz Tangcay
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunt coordinator Lee Morrison is no stranger to working with Daniel Craig’s James Bond — not only has he worked with the actor on all five outings as the spy, he previously he was his stunt double as well. For “No Time to Die” in theaters, Morrison didn’t just work...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cary Fukunaga
Person
Martin Campbell
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Louis Armstrong
flickprime.com

Daniel Craig reveals he kissed Rami Malek after every scene on sets of ‘No Time To Die’

No Time To Die hit the theatres earlier this month and has been receiving rave critiques from critics and audiences alike. The film is the twenty fifth film within the James Bond franchise and marks the tip of Daniel Craig’s period as the long-lasting British Spy. Recently the cast of the film together with Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch sat down for an interview with EW. Malek had earlier in an interview revealed that Craig has kissed him whereas capturing. Daniel opened up concerning the kiss and confirmed that that they had certainly shared various kisses on the units of No Time To Die.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Treacherous#Motorcycle#No Time To Die#Italian#Variety Louis Armstrong#Time
Rolling Stone

Daniel Craig Is the Best James Bond — It’s Not Even Close

He was blonde, for starters — that was enough to throw some purists into a tizzy. Stockier, too, with a pugilist’s build, and muscles that looked earned rather than sculpted in a gym. Handsome, but not in a pretty way, with that barroom brawler’s mug of his. Those blue eyes were less suggestive of matinee-idol seductiveness than a subzero temperature, chilling everything right beneath the surface. Unlike many of the previous Agent 007s, his vibe was way more East End than Eton, and the confidence of his movements only emphasized that he was a coil perpetually on the edge of...
CELEBRITIES
cambridgeday.com

‘No Time to Die’: Daniel Craig’s final film as Bond is big but not great, mopey but not meaningful

‘No Time to Die’: Daniel Craig’s final film as Bond is big but not great, mopey but not meaningful. There’s so much you want to love in “No Time to Die,” the fifth and final Bond for Daniel Craig, but at 2 hours, 43 minutes, it’s a slog. Scenes go on too long, and the Craig films have over time gotten more and more into the melodrama of being Bond and his emotional attachments and far-reaching backstories. It’s counterintuitive to the Bonds that defined the franchise (see Connery and Moore) through caricatured male machismo and kitschy, cruel tropes – square-jawed derring-do, lethal techie gadgets hidden in a shoe and a litany of cheesy one-liners that sound brilliant when served up as straight as a martini garnish.
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

No Time to Die: One Last Ride for Daniel Craig

No Time to Die offers thrilling entertainment as Daniel Craig signs off following his five films starring as Ian Fleming’s James Bond. It’s hard to say what the future offers for the James Bond franchise although there’s no shortage of potential contenders. What is known for sure is that this is it for Daniel Craig. It’s been a beautiful ride over the past sixteen years and this film is no exception. Cary Joji Fukunaga’s directorial outing is among the better of the five Craig films and certainly tops Spectre. It’ll certainly be hard for any film to top the pre-titles sequence anytime soon. I like what they do with this one and it plays into a larger story. The film is right up there with Casino Royale and Skyfall. It certainly offers up all the emotions. If you’re look me, you might even leave the theater with a tear in your eyes.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

No Time to Die: The classic James Bond film you should watch before seeing new Daniel Craig outing

No Time to Die is finally here – and it features several references to a classic Bond film.Daniel Craig returns to play the British spy one final time, for an adventure that pits him against Rami Malek’s villain, Lyutsifer Safin.The critical reception has been largely positive – but audiences will undoubtedly get more from the film should they rewatch On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) before seeing it.It turns out that No Time to Die has several references to George Lazenby’s sole Bond outing, so watching it might help when it comes to unpacking the new film’s ending. For...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

From ‘Casino Royale to ‘No Time to Die,’ here are all Daniel Craig Bond films ranked

“It’s a question of taking it somewhere maybe where it’s never gone before.”. This was a statement actor Daniel Craig made in front of the media the day he was presented to the world as the newest James Bond, and he couldn’t have been more on the nose about what he needed to do with his version of the globetrotting super spy. Before he signed up for the role, the Bond franchise was in a bad spot. Coming off one of the worst films in the franchise in Die Another Day, the character had run its course in the traditional mold of being a dashing, snarky, playful 007 that started with the Sean Connery and Roger Moore era and bled over to Timothy Dalton and then Pierce Brosnan. So in stepped Craig, who over the last fifteen years, brought a darker, edgier, relatable hero to the screen. With his five-film run, he’s left a legacy that should be considered as the best to ever put on the tuxedo and drink martinis.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Lea Seydoux says 'No Time to Die' explores her 'complex' character in sendoff for Daniel Craig as James Bond

The latest James Bond movie has a license to thrill, but for star Lea Seydoux, the emotional scenes are what really give life to “No Time to Die.”. Seydoux appreciates how the connection between her character, Dr. Madeleine Swann, and Bond serves as a driving force in the movie, and helps set up an epic sendoff for actor Daniel Craig in his fifth and final performance as 007.
MOVIES
BBC

No Time To Die: James Bond stunt double hails thrilling bike scene

A stunt rider who worked on the James Bond film has revealed some of the secrets behind the spectacular scenes. Paul Edmondson, nicknamed "Fast Eddy", was one of the stunt doubles for Daniel Craig in No Time To Die. The four-time World Enduro Champion, said the success of the stunts...
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Post

Daniel Craig on bidding Bond goodbye in 'No Time to Die'

NEW YORK (AP) — When Daniel Craig first got the gig, he felt like something had gone amiss. “You’ve got the wrong guy,” he told the producers. But Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson insisted. No, he was the one. He was James Bond. Craig, then a rising performer but far...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mens Journal

‘No Time to Die’ Filming Locations You’ll Want to See for Yourself

There are certain things you expect to see in every James Bond movie: cool gadgets, car chases, and beautiful women. Y’know what else? Spectacular scenery. From the limestone rock formations of Thailand’s Phang Nga Bay (The Man With the Golden Gun) to a mountaintop monastery in Greece (For Your Eyes Only), the filming locations are as unforgettable as the fight scenes. The same holds true with No Time to Die filming locations. As you can see, the Bond movie tradition of amazing backdrops is still going strong.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy