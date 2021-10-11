CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Necedah man sentenced, found with over $41,000 worth of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin

By Shaina Nijhawan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNECEDAH TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A Necedah man learned his fate Wednesday; a 10-year prison sentence, after he was found with over $41,000 worth of drugs. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on April 7, deputies stopped Richard Jones, 55, of Necedah Township, on Highway 21 after they noticed his vehicle had no front license plate. The traffic stop was part of an on-going investigation by the Juneau county Drug Task Force and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation into the distribution of illicit substances by Jones.

