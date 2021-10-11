Phoenix 1st city in 20 years to make NBA, WNBA Finals in same season

For as popular as professional sports are in the United States, there really hasn’t been too much historical parity at the top of the major leagues. That is why it is so easy to identify the premier franchises across most sports. The New York Yankees dominated baseball for nearly a century. The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics own almost half the NBA championships. The New England Patriots are tied for the most Super Bowl titles in NFL history, and they won all of them since the year 2000.