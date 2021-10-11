CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix 1st city in 20 years to make NBA, WNBA Finals in same season

By Paul Schaum
azbigmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor as popular as professional sports are in the United States, there really hasn’t been too much historical parity at the top of the major leagues. That is why it is so easy to identify the premier franchises across most sports. The New York Yankees dominated baseball for nearly a century. The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics own almost half the NBA championships. The New England Patriots are tied for the most Super Bowl titles in NFL history, and they won all of them since the year 2000.

azbigmedia.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Former Boeing pilot involved in Max testing indicted

DALLAS (AP) — A former Boeing pilot was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of deceiving safety regulators about the 737 Max jetliner, which was later involved in two deadly crashes. The indictment charges Mark A. Forkner with giving the Federal Aviation Administration false and incomplete information...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Lisa Leslie
Person
Kia Nurse
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Candace Parker

Comments / 0

Community Policy