Matt Amodio is Jeopardy!’s reigning champion fair and square, whether folks like it or not. After the computer science PhD student from New Haven, Connecticut hinted that his run on the beloved game show might be coming to an end, Matt won his 33rd consecutive game on Friday. The historic moment placed him in second for the most consecutive games ever won, an achievement previously held by Jeopardy! prodigy James Holzhauser with 32 wins (Ken Jennings holds the top spot with 74 games). Despite getting knocked down to third place, James didn't pass up the opportunity to celebrate Matt on Twitter while offering up some humor.

