CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Nearly 40% of America’s Wealthiest Billionaires Give Relatively Nothing to Charity

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ZgbC_0cOCla2800

While many Americans struggled because of the pandemic, the cumulative wealth of The Forbes 400 richest Americans on the 2021 list grew 40% to an unprecedented $4.5 trillion. What didn’t grow alongside their dollars, however, is their generosity. Forbes reported that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk — who account for the top two spots on Forbes’ list, with net worth of $201 billion and $190.5 billion, respectively — each gave away less than 1% of their wealth.

Explore: These 15 Billionaires Got Richer During the Pandemic
Billionaires vs. the Middle Class Across America: Who Pays More in Taxes?

To see just how philanthropic each of America’s 400 richest people are, Forbes assigned a philanthropy score from 1 to 5, with 5 representing the most generous givers, it explained.

Unfortunately, Forbes stated that the scores are lower than ever. The number of those who scored the highest (5 – indicating they’d donated 20% or more of their fortune in out-the-door giving) dropped to eight this year from just ten last year. The majority of the list either received a score of 1, meaning they have given away less than 1% of their net worth, or N/A. The number of people receiving a 1 rose from 127 to 156, while the number of recipients of every score from 2 to 5 declined compared to a year ago.

At the top of the list, those who gave away 20% or more of wealth, are Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett, billionaire investor George Soros, Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, former hedge fund tycoon Julian Robertson Jr., co-founder of Continental Cablevision Amos Hostetter Jr., founder of the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies Lynn Schusterman, founder of Arnold Ventures John Arnold and founder of First Premier Bank T. Denny Sanford.

Related: Jeff Bezos Once Claimed Child Tax Credit Even Though His Net Worth Was $18 Billion

It’s not surprising to find the Oracle of Omaha on the list, as in 2006, he pledged to distribute all of his Berkshire Hathaway shares — more than 99% of his net worth — to philanthropy. In June, Buffett said in a statement that “ with today’s $4.1 billion distribution, I’m halfway there .”

Those with a score of 4 — who gave away 10% to 19.99% of their wealth — include MacKenzie Scott , former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg and nine others.

eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, hedge fund manager Jim Simons and 42 others had a score of 3, having given away 5% to 9.99% of their wealth.

The score of 2 – people who gave 1% to 4.99% of their wealth–was given to 116 people on the list, including: Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

See: Bitcoin’s Very Good Week Ends With George Soros Saying He Owns the Crypto
Learn: For Gates, Musk, Bezos, Spending $1 Million Is Like Spending $1

Finally, Musk and Bezos got a score of 1 , and were joined on the penny pincher list by 154 others.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: October 11, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Nearly 40% of America’s Wealthiest Billionaires Give Relatively Nothing to Charity

Comments / 0

Related
Decider

Elizabeth Warren Shades Amazon’s Jeff Bezos on ‘The View’: “Billionaires Who Don’t Pay Taxes Have Enough Money to Shoot Themselves Into Space”

During an appearance on today’s episode of The View, Senator Elizabeth Warren shaded Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos while discussing the funding and passage of President Joe Biden‘s proposed $2 trillion budget bill. The panel questioned Warren over why Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema were still holding out on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Boston

Elizabeth Warren Rips Billionaires’ ‘Free Ride. . . All The Way To Outer Space’ On William Shatner’s Launch Day

BOSTON (CBS) — William Shatner became the oldest person in space on Wednesday, when the 90-year-old actor who played Captain Kirk blasted off aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket. It was an exciting day for “Star Trek” fans – but Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts used the moment to share a different message about the new age of space travel. The one-time presidential candidate took to social media with a familiar mantra: The ultra-rich are getting away with paying too little in taxes as they set their sights on the final frontier. “Giant corporations and billionaires have had a free ride for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Omidyar
Person
George Soros
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Jeff Bezos
The Independent

William says billionaires like Bezos should focus on saving Earth instead of space race

The Duke of Cambridge has encouraged entrepreneurs to focus on fixing climate change rather than jetting off into space. Prince William said that the world’s greatest brains and minds should be “trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live”. He spoke to the BBC’s Newscast podcast to promote the new Earthshot prize. The global prize for the environment will reward those trying to find solutions to climate change and it has its inaugural awards ceremony on 17 October. The prize’s name is a reference to the “moonshot” ambition of the Apollo 11...
AMAZON
The Independent

Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos as he falls further behind in ‘world’s richest’ race

Elon Musk is currently the richest person on the planet, and he wants to make sure the world number two knows that. The Tesla chief on Monday responded to a tweet by his rival Jeff Bezos with a silver medal emoji, as he left the Amazon founder further behind in the race to be the world’s richest person.Musk’s personal wealth inflated to $222bn after the value of the entrepreneur’s SpaceX surged, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Bezos has a net worth of $191.6bn. The apparent jibe by Musk was in response to Bezos’ post about an article from...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Child Tax Credit#Charity#Americans#N A#Continental Cablevision#Arnold Ventures#First Premier Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Charities
hypebeast.com

Forbes Releases its Annual Forbes 400 List of Richest Americans

Forbes has officially announced its annual list of the 400 richest Americans. The year’s list saw an overall increase in wealth by 40% from $3.2 trillion to $4.5 trillion USD and a raised cutoff net worth from $2.1 billion to $2.9 billion USD. Below is a brief rundown of the facts and figures.
MARKETS
Robb Report

Billionaire Philanthropists Aren’t Focused on Anti-Racism Charities. That Needs to Change.

On the three occasions she’s revealed massive donations to schools and other nonprofits, MacKenzie Scott has also broken with another tradition of the donor class. Instead of waiting to publish a triumphant annual letter, she’s written short posts on the blogging site Medium to explain the rationale behind her bequests—and the methodology behind choosing her grantees. At press time, those funds collectively totaled more than $8.5 billion, all of it disbursed within the past two years. The largest chunk of Scott’s initial giving spree, announced in July 2020, allocated over $586 million specifically for racial-justice groups. In the accompanying note,...
CHARITIES
WMBF

Two N.C. billionaires make Forbes list of richest people in America

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two billionaires in North Carolina have landed on the Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. According to Forbes, the 400 wealthiest Americans saw their collective fortune increase 40 percent over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Landing at number 90 on...
ECONOMY
Club 93.7

5 Michigan Billionaires Make the Big Forbes Wealthiest List for 2021

Just to put it in perspective right out of the gate, the cutoff this year to making it into the uber wealthy club was $2.9 billion. Yes BILLION, with a "B". Tuesday Forbes released their yearly list ranking the 400 wealthiest Americans. Even with the craziness of the past year, the $2.9 billion cutoff point was up from the previous few years where it held steady at $2.1 billion. That change saw 51 of the billionaires that enjoyed time in the illusive club getting the boot from the list. Two big notables that fell from grace? Oprah Winfrey and former President Donald Trump.
MICHIGAN STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
57K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy