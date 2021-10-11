‘Dancing with the Stars’ Disney Heroes Night recap: Who had the most magical moves on Monday night? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

It’s only the fourth week of “ Dancing with the Stars ” season 30, but already the contestants were tasked with learning two dances instead of just one. In this two-night event, the celebs and their pro partners got to perform routines inspired by Disney heroes and villains. So who made the most of their night-one routines? Scroll down for our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments and commentary.

Monday night was all about heroes, and it featured the widest variety of dances all season so far. Only one style was performed by multiple celebs: the quickstep, which was tackled by actress Melora Hardin (to “I Wanna Be Like You” from “The Jungle Book”), “Bachelor” star Matt James (to “The Incredits” from “The Incredibles”), and wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin (to “Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin”).

The other 10 contestants were dealt a wide variety of routines. “Real Housewives” alum Kenya Moore danced a contemporary to “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana” (the same style and song as Simone Biles a few years ago , so … no pressure). Basketball player Iman Shumpert performed a foxtrot to “ Let it Go ” from “Frozen.” Singer Melanie C tried on a jazz number to “Step in Time” from “Mary Poppins.” Cody Rigsby (expected to dance live in the ballroom for the first time since his COVID diagnosis ) had a jive to “Stand Out” from “A Goofy Movie.”

The challenging paso doble was a style both Martin Kove and Christine Chiu performed before their eliminations , but country singer Jimmie Allen hoped to break that curse with his paso to “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from “Mulan.” Three of this season’s high-scorers so far also had Latin routines: “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots (rumba to “You’ll Be in My Heart” from “Tarzan”), gymnast Suni Lee (salsa to “Colombia, Mi Encanto” from the upcoming film “Encanto”), and social media personality Olivia Jade (samba to “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from “The Lion King”).

Rounding out the night were a couple of waltzes: a classic waltz from actor Brian Austin Green to “Someday My Prince Will Come” from “Snow White” and a Viennese waltz from singer and dancer JoJo Siwa to “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from “Cinderella.” So what happened when all was said and done. Follow along below starting at 8:00pm ( times listed are Eastern ).

Cordell Martin, 8:01pm — Here we go.

Daniel Montgomery, 8:02pm — Corporate synergy night is underway, and surprisingly, it looks like it’s gonna start with front-runner JoJo Siwa and close with underdog Iman Shumpert. Could be a good chance for Shumpert to make a strong last impression, though, if he has an especially good night.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson (“Cinderella” Viennese waltz)

DM, 8:05pm — I’m really excited about JoJo doing this dance since she’s dressed as Prince Charming. I think the style is going to look great on JoJo and Jenna, plus the Mickey Dance challenge to incorporate the extra move into their routine. Bend those genders, JoJo!

Jeffrey Kare, 8:08pm — Stunningly beautiful!

CM, 8:08pm — Very lovely dance.

DM, 8:09pm — I think the waltz was a solid 8, but seeing JoJo give cool masc energy and expand the boundaries of this show was a 10.

JUDGES — Len liked the necessary steps included, and it was “beautifully danced” with great footwork. Derek Hough appreciates how “beautifully” they incofporated the Mickey Dance Challenge moves. Bruno Tonioli calls this couple a “dream come true,” “a Viennese waltz for the 21st century.” Carrie Ann Inaba thinks JoJo proved she can do anything a man can do.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (8), Derek (9), Bruno (9) = 35

JK, 8:11pm — Great score!

CM, 8:11pm — Wow, well deserved.

DM, 8:11pm — I’m a little surprised they went 9s so early in the night, but I’m not mad at it.

JK, 8:12pm — Neither am I.

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko (“Mary Poppins” jazz)

DM, 8:15pm — I’ve got my fingers crossed for Melanie C doing a British “Mary Poppins” routine, but jazz as a style can go so many different ways. Melanie is inspired by her mother, who worked hard to help Melanie pursue her artistic dreams growing up. “Be gentle with my daughter,” she tells Gleb during a Zoom call. On the plus side, it should be easy to incorporate the Mickey Dance Challenge into a a jazz number.

CM, 8:18pm — She did that!

JK, 8:18pm — They’ve brought on such high energy.

DM, 8:19pm — A little hectic and uneven in places, but a lot of fun, and some great partner work and lifts.

JUDGES — Derek thinks Dick Van Dyke would’ve loved this routine. He thought it was incredibly acrobatic, though with some hectic transitions. Bruno thought it was “difficult” with a changing tempo, and they did a good job incorporating the Mickey move, but they lost sync a little bit at the beginning. Carrie Ann credits how “jam-packed” it was, but it was out of sync during the Mickey challenge. Len thought it was full of “fun, joy, and it was enchanting.”

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (8), Derek (8), Bruno (8) = 31

DM, 8:20pm — I think I’m actually with Carrie Ann on this one, though I love Melanie and think she 100% deserves to advance to the next round.

Matt James and Lidnsay Arnold (“Incredibles” quickstep)

DM, 8:24pm — I don’t know how I feel about Matt James dressed as FroZone from “Incredibles,” though at least he’s keeping his shirt on. He says that tons of people tell him he looks like FroZone, but can those people actually tell Black people apart?

DM, 8:27pm — That was … passable. A little clompy stompy.

JK, 8:27pm — Yeah, it was weird.

JUDGES — Bruno thinks Matt is “defrosting nicely,” and his footwork is getting better. Carrie Ann thinks his technique still needs work, and he had a stumble, but she kept smiling. Len admires his “tenacity” and “work ethic,” but his technique wasn’t great. Derek loves the “commitment” he showed.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (6), Len (6), Derek (7), Bruno (7) = 26

DM, 8:29pm — I kinda thought the judges would go straights 7s. I think Carrie Ann and Len were right with the 6s.

CM, 8:30pm — I agree.

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater (“Mulan” paso doble)

DM, 8:33pm — I’m a little skeptical about a country singer doing a paso doble inspired by “Mulan,” but Jimmie had a solid salsa recently, so I think he can pull this off. For this dance he’s inspired by his father, who was a military man and passed away. “I want to get it done,” he says about dedicating it to his dad.