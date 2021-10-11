CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Australia's Westpac flags $950 mln profit hit, led by institutional banking

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17d87x_0cOClVZN00

SYDNEY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) said on Tuesday it will take a one-off charge of $956 million against its second-half profit mainly due to a weaker earnings outlook at its institutional banking unit as well as remediation charges.

The country's second-largest lender by market capitalisation said a protracted period of low rates, "subdued" financial markets and its exit from energy trading would lead to lower earnings at the unit. The bank gave no further explanation of its exit from energy trading.

"Overall we think it is a setback for management as they look to build credibility with investors," said Citigroup banking analyst Brendan Sproules.

"Investors may raise questions around the timing as (interest) rates have been low for some time, and now potentially on the rise."

Australian interest rates have been at record lows since November 2020 but economists expect they will start rising again as soon as next year.

Westpac shares were 1.65% lower, after the bank said the A$1.3 billion one-off charge included provisions to pay out customers seeking remediation for wrongly charged fees, and costs associated with the sale of its life insurance unit.

The company cut the value of its Westpac Institutional Banking (WIB) unit by nearly A$1 billion after "reducing risk in the division through the exit of energy trading, consolidating our Asian operations and reducing our correspondent banking relationships which have all impacted earnings", it said in a securities filing.

"At the same time, medium term expectations of a prolonged low interest rate environment, subdued financial markets income and elevated compliance expenses have impacted WIB's earnings outlook," the bank added.

Payouts and other costs associated with settling customer lawsuits would add another A$172 million to the one-off charges, while selling costs and tax adjustments linked to the sale of its life insurance unit would add A$267 million to the one-off items.

"It was surprising to see they had more charges related to regulatory issues," said Adam Dawes, an investment advisor at Shaw and Partners Ltd. "We expected Westpac had already accounted for and fixed all those remediation costs."

The bank is scheduled to report annual results on Nov. 1, and was expected to post a cash profit of A$6.5 billion, according to the average forecast of 13 analysts polled by Refinitiv before the charges were announced, nearly triple the previous year's result which was impacted by COVID-19 loan repayment freezes and other macroeconomic shocks.

($1 = 1.3602 Australian dollars)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
whtc.com

Australia’s central bank tells Buy Now Pay Later firms to drop surcharge ban

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s central bank on Friday said that buy now, pay later (BNPL) firms will no longer be able to prohibit merchants from passing-on surcharges for their services, levelling the playing field with banks and credit card providers. Following a two-year review the Reserve Bank of Australia said...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Australia#Mln#Lawsuits#Westpac Banking Corp#Citigroup#Australian#Wib#Asian
Reuters

Factbox-China's indebted property market and the Evergrande crisis

(Reuters) - China Evergrande Group has rapidly become Beijing's biggest corporate headache as it wrestles with debts of more than $300 billion and the fate reut.rs/3jrfpZG of the country's second-biggest property developer is keeping global markets on tenterhooks. A string of Beijing officials have tried to reassure investors the crisis...
ECONOMY
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar edges lower on Evergrande news; Aussie, kiwi shines

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged lower on Friday and is set for a second consecutive week of decline as news that heavily indebted property firm China Evergrande Group had averted a default buoyed appetite for risky assets. With markets nearly discounting the prospects of a first...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia watchdog closes probe into former Rio Tinto exec Davies-letter

LONDON/MELBOURNE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Australia's securities watchdog has closed its investigation into former Rio Tinto Ltd (RIO.AX) executive Alan Davies over an alleged $10.5 million payment to a consultant in Guinea, citing insufficient evidence, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters. Davies, formerly Rio's Energy and Minerals chief executive,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Factbox: China Evergrande's bond coupon payments through April 2022

SHANGHAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) on Friday confounded market expectations that it would formally default this weekend, supplying funds to pay interest on a U.S. dollar bond before the expiration of a 30-day grace period on Oct. 23. Evergrande missed coupon payments totalling nearly $280 million...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Reuters

China's troubled property behemoth averts default for now

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) appeared to have averted default with a last-minute bond coupon payment, a source said on Friday, buying it another week to wrestle with a debt crisis looming over the world's second-biggest economy. The property developer sent $83.5 million to a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Ominous Death Cross Forms On Westpac Banking's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Westpac Banking(NYSE:WBK). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Australia Westpac leading index turned negative, but rebound expected ahead

Australia Westpac-MI Leading Index dropped from 0.5% to -0.5% in September. That’s the first negative reading since September 2020, which was the followed by strong surge after the economy moved out of lockdown. Westpac expects another strong rebound in the economy ahead as both Sydney and Melbourne are reopening this time too. It also expects the Australia economy to growth by 1.6% in Q4, building towards a 5.6% growth in H2 of 2022.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Core banking platform Pismo raises USD 108 mln Series B

Brazil-based cloud-native core banking platform Pismo has announced a USD 108 million Series B fundraising round, led by SoftBank, Amazon, and Accel. The funding took place with participation from B3, Falabella Ventures, and PruVen and existing investors and Headline and Redpoint ventures. The funding will fuel the company’s global expansion and accelerate the development of technologies for banking, payments, and financial markets infrastructure, according to company officials.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Update On Australia’s Solar-Led Renewable Energy Charge

As I sit at my desk in front of my computer, the sun is shining and my pool looks very inviting outside my office window, but I am driven to write. Australia gets a lot of bad press internationally about our love for fossil fuels and how we are dragging our feet on climate change action. I would ask our readers to not judge the average Australian on what our purported leaders are doing — especially as we come up to Glasgow and COP26.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

SoftBank, Amazon, Accel invest $108 mln in banking platform Pismo

SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian banking and payments tech platform Pismo raised $108 million in an investment round led by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and global venture capital firm Accel, it announced on Tuesday. According to Pismo, which was founded in 2016, its second...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
226K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy