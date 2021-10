Companies and investors in sectors far removed from conservation all have a role to play in ending the multi-billion dollar illegal wildlife trade, according to a keynote panel and a running theme through the Climate and Biodiversity Week at Dubai Expo.Conservation organisations and governments have been left to lead efforts to protect nature and disrupt international poaching networks, but the private sector now has to step in and play its part, the audience heard.The panel was part of a series of events sponsored and hosted by DP World, one of the world’s largest logistics and supply chain companies operating in...

INDUSTRY ・ 18 HOURS AGO