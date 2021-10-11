Diablo 2 Resurrected Review (PS5) – Hell Rises Once Again
With the original Diablo 2 released way back in 2000, it’s not unheared of that a lot of today’s gamers haven’t played it. Blizzard aims to remedy this with the remastering of the action-RPG aptly titled “Diablo 2 Resurrected.” With Diablo 2 Resurrected, Blizzard has successfully brought the 2000 PC classic to consoles. Successfully adapting the original’s gameplay to console, while still retaining its classic charm. If you haven’t played Diablo 2 at all, Resurrected should be on your radar, though there might be some gameplay mechanics you might find dated. As one might expect, our Diablo 2 Resurrected review touches on the visual improvements, some of the changes Blizzard has made and more.mp1st.com
