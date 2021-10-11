CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Oct BABEL Event Attendee FAQs

By BABEL Lecture Series
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can’t wait to welcome you to BABEL this Thursday, Oct. 14, for BABEL: Aminatta Forna. Below, you’ll find FAQs for event attendance. To get in, you’ll need your event ticket, proof of COVID-19 vaccination (Excelsior pass or CDC vaccination card), and photo ID. Remember to bring a mask, too! You must use the main entrance at Symphony Circle; the Pennsylvania Street doors will not be open.

Kenosha News.com

Today's events for Friday, Oct. 1

Smile, it’s October. Also, it’s World Smile Day, so show off those pearly whites. Here’s another reason to smile: It’s also International Coffee Day. Enjoy your coffee black, or choose from “fancy” coffee options such as lattes, americanos, cappuccinos and much more. Our favorite way to consume coffee is as ice cream!
KENOSHA, WI
Calendar of events: Oct 6-13

Calendar of events: Oct 6-13

At 7 p.m., the club Key City will be hosting a virtual Toastmasters open house about how to improve public speaking and build leadership skills. The event is free, open to the public and will be presented via Zoom. The meeting ID is 881 8400 3060, and the passcode is 522391.
KANKAKEE, IL
Tahlequah Daily Press

MONAH to host Indigenuity event in Bentonville on Oct. 9

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – The Museum of Native American History in Bentonville, Arkansas is excited to announce the fifth annual Native American Cultural Celebration from Oct. 7-9. The celebration will be available on our virtual platform with select events taking place in-house and online. In the annual production, "Indigenuity: Building a...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Clinton Herald

Crawl-O-Ween event on tap Oct. 9

DEWITT — The Marketers of DeWitt (MOD) are getting ready for their first Crawl-O-Ween, a fun event set for 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Costumes, themed drinks, food and shopping downtown will be part of the fun, said Tracy Nissen, a MOD member and manager of Emma Rae’s Antiques & Uniques, 714 Sixth Ave., in DeWitt.
DEWITT, IA
plymouthmn.gov

Outdoor Halloween at the Lake event set for Oct. 29

For the second year, the City of Plymouth is set to host Halloween at the Lake, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6. A free event that brings together the best of Plymouth’s Parks and Recreation, Police and Fire departments, Halloween at the Lake features police and fire emergency vehicles for children to view, as well as treats and family-friendly fun.
POLITICS
wnypapers.com

Aminatta Forna kicks off 2021-22 BABEL author series Oct. 14

Windham-Campbell prize-winner brings global literary perspective to Buffalo. Just Buffalo Literary Center welcomes novelist and essayist Aminatta Forna to Buffalo this Thursday for a lecture and conversation at Kleinhans Music Hall. The event begins at 8 p.m., with doors at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at justbuffalo.org. Forna...
BUFFALO, NY
redtri.com

Chicago Kids Weekend Events: Oct. 15-17

No plans for the weekend yet? Don’t fret, we have you covered! Halloween festivities have really ramped up, The Office and Dr. Seuss are visiting with cool new immersive experiences and JoJo’s Shake Bar is back with an unforgettable pumpkin patch pop-up. We’re mostly keeping you outside to enjoy one of the best seasons to be a Chicagoan. Read on to find our picks for letting the good times roll.
CHICAGO, IL
manninglive.com

Weekend Vaccination Events - Oct 9 & Oct 10

There will be two free vaccination events Saturday (October 9) and Sunday (October 10) at East Clarendon High School and Summerton Town Hall. Attendees 12+ will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Adults 18+ will be able to receive the Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Depending on location/date recipients will receive a gift card and be entered to win a TV or wireless speaker.
SUMMERTON, SC
albizu.edu

Events, Resources, and Announcements Oct 11

Your Office of Student Affairs is here to Engage and Support You. Advisement and Registration for the Spring 2022 semester is underway. Please contact your faculty advisor and schedule an appointment in order to register for Spring. Remember midterm exams begin tomorrow. Take advantage of our free tutoring services. Additionally, the Fall 2021 tutoring schedule is attached. We are offering both on-campus and virtual tutoring – for your convenience.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

Denver Center For The Performing Arts Needs Volunteers As Curtain Calls Approach

DENVER (CBS4) – As the Denver Center for the Performing Arts prepares for their full return to the stage, hundreds of volunteers are needed to make show night once again a reality. After more than 19 months of shuttered theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DCPA is asking for 220 volunteers to help serve as ushers on show nights. (credit: CBS) Volunteer ushers often work Theater Company, Cabaret and Off-Center productions. The volunteers are asked to work one shift every other week. Duties often entail serving as an usher to seats, handing out programs, assisting ticket holders with disabilities and scanning tickets at the front door. Those who apply and are selected will be treated to occasional free tickets to Broadway and Cabaret shows, 20% discounts on DCPA education courses, offers to Off-Center experiences and a stipend to help with parking. (credit: CBS) Applicants must provide proof of vaccination from the COVID-19 virus, must be at least 18-years-old, must be capable of standing at minimum for one hour at a time and be able to navigate seating charts and stairs. The theater season begins November 18, those interested in applying should visit denvercenter.org/support-us/volunteer/.
DENVER, CO
ocracokeobserver.com

Ocracoke events Oct. 11 to 17–updated

Ocracoke Civic & Business Assn. civic affairs meeting, 7 pm. Ocracoke Community Center. (Postponed from Oct. 5) 7 to 7:10 pm: Deputy Director NCDOT Ferry Division, Jed Dixon. 7:40 to 7:50 pm: Hyde County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason Daniels. 7:50 to 8 pm: Questions for Jason. 8:10 to 8:20 pm:...
OCRACOKE, NC
hilliardohio.gov

City to Dedicate Merchant Park at Oct. 16 Event

The general public is invited to join community members and local leaders from 10 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Oct. 16, to dedicate Merchant Park (5467 Center Street), the land at the trailhead of the Heritage Rail Trail, near where the original train depot once stood in Old Hilliard. The park...
HILLIARD, OH
CBS Atlanta

Dementia Spotlight Foundation Presents 9th Annual Alzheimer’s Music Fest, Feb. 4 At Buckhead Theatre

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) PRESS RELEASE: Nonprofit hosts live fundraising concert featuring legendary bands Cracker, Drivin N’ Cryin, Arrested Development and more! Dementia Spotlight Foundation (DSF) encourages the local community and its supporters to help make a difference in the lives of individuals living with dementia-related disorders by singing and dancing the night away at the 9th Annual Alzheimer’s Music Fest. Beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 at Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta’s historic concert venue will welcome guests for a multi-hour event featuring performances from 10 iconic homegrown bands, including headliners Cracker, Arrested Development and Drivin N’ Cryin, along with artists such as Gurufish and Zangaro. The event will be jam-packed with legendary live music,...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Rock Opera Society And Maryland Zoo Partner On ‘Monster World: Zoo Quest’ Interactive Fundraiser

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Think Disney’s Jungle Cruise ride with a spooky twist, and put it right here in Baltimore. The Baltimore Rock Opera Society and Maryland Zoo are partnering on “Monster World: Zoo Quest,” a fundraiser that takes attendees through an interactive tour of the zoo grounds to see monsters from previous rock operas in their “natural habitat.” Guests will follow the scripted story both on foot and on the zoo’s tram, passing by monster puppets and costumed performers. Over at the Waterfowl Pavilion, there will be a Halloween party with drinks, carnival games, a costume contest, a photo booth and live music. BROS...
MARYLAND STATE
EVENTS OCT 8-16

EVENTS OCT 8-16

When: Saturday, October 9th at 10:00 a.m. What: Event listing from Marble Springs: Saturday, October 9 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PMDetails Join us at Marble Springs State Historic Site on October 9th from 10-4pm as we prep for fall festivities! Join us at our fall craft fair… More https://www.facebook.com/events/878841622721960 Learn More.
MUSIC
Kenosha News.com

Today's events for Sunday, Oct. 3

Carthage College’s theater department welcomes audience members back to the Wartburg Theatre with the four-person drama “Betrayal.” Performances are 3 p.m. today (Oct. 3, continuing Oct. 7-9). Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. Note: Masks are required. www.carthage.edu/tickets. Kenosha’s Lakeside...
KENOSHA, WI
Kenosha News.com

Today's events for Friday, Oct. 8

It’s World Octopus Day, celebrating one of the most distinctive creatures living on the planet. Their fossils date back more than 300 million years, meaning they pre-date dinosaurs. They are also highly intelligent. The UW-Parkside’s Noon Concert Series continues its fall semester schedule today with a performance by Mariachi Sirenas, Chicago’s first all-female mariachi group. Noon concerts take place in Bedford Concert Hall on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road. Tickets are free but MUST be reserved in advance, online at www.uwp.edu.
CELEBRATIONS

