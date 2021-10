LAWRENCE — Lance Leipold said Thursday he hasn’t really looked at the mental break Kansas’ open week provides as a good thing or a bad thing. The Jayhawks’ head football coach would explain that sometimes continuing to play allows everyone to build upon the momentum of having a routine. But having the chance to get out and recruit as he did earlier in the week can be a nice change of pace. And given how the schedule played out, Leipold knows he’s getting the open week as close to the midway point in the season as he could get it, if it wasn’t going to come after the sixth game was played.

