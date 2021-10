Yeah they know they have been messing with our heads for who knows how long now, but G4 is finally coming back and this time it is for real. G4 released a teaser trailer for their first official air date of November 16, 2021. The teaser is classic G4 style making fun of some gaming meme’s, and a concept of buying a random fake limited edition PS5. Oh and that super sleek Xbox fridge gets a major nod too.

