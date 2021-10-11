CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manasquan, NJ

A True Story That Proves There Is More Good Than Evil At The Jersey Shore

By Jimmy G
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been a great week for positive news around the Jersey Shore. Recently, 94.3 The Point was representing at the Manasquan Intracoastal Tug. It was a blast getting to know families from Manasquan, Brielle, Sea Girt, Spring Lake, Wall, and many other New Jersey towns. When playing connect four and having side conversations with listeners, I couldn't help but notice how well mannered each kid was. I must have met over a hundred kids and each kid was polite. Every kid was saying, "Thank you." - "Yes, please." - each kid waited patiently in line. Some of them even worked together in teams. No kids were misbehaving, it was nothing but a memorable time...

943thepoint.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
94.3 The Point

11 Red Flag Thoughts About the Jersey Shore that Will Make You Run

Chances are, your news feed has been filled with tweets and memes of red flags. Listen to Diana Tyler nights on 92.7 WOBM and download our free 92.7 WOBM app. What's that all about? This Newsweek article sums it up pretty nicely as dating dealbreakers. People are getting really creative with them, so I thought I'd jump in on the fun about red flags of the Jersey Shore.
POLITICS
94.3 The Point

A FREE Not-So-Spooky Halloween Light Show in Toms River, NJ is Back This Year

This is so cool and it's FREE Halloween fun for the whole family in Ocean County. It's Ferone's Not-So-Spooky Halloween Light Show. You might be familiar with the family name, Ferone, because of their Christmas light spectacular every year at their home at 184 Yellowbank Road in Toms River. Every year they have Ferone Family Christmas Light Show and it's just gorgeous. This family does an amazing job.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wall Township, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Barnegat Township, NJ
City
Brielle, NJ
City
Spring Lake, NJ
City
Manasquan, NJ
City
Sea Girt, NJ
94.3 The Point

Are Jersey Shore Residents Actually Buying Into All The Squid Game Hype?

Everybody is talking about Squid Game, the Netflix phenomenon that has become one of the biggest shows on the planet. It's the biggest series launch in the history of Netflix. If you weren't planning on watching it, but now feel pressure to watch it because everyone else at the Jersey Shore is, this is info you need to know. We asked Jersey Shore residents if they were on board with Squid Game, and here's what we found out.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jersey Shore#A True Story#Lefty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
94.3 The Point

Congratulations! One of the BEST Bakeries in America is Right Here in New Jersey

Is the "bakery" the best "comfort food" store that you know? I kinda have to think it is. When I think bakery I think sweet treats, fresh bread, and more. The bakery is that shop that has all the foods I want to eat on the couch with a cup of coffee. Hence the idea that it is the "comfort food store". We have fantastic bakeries here at the Jersey Shore, but only one bakery in all of New Jersey made the Food & Wine list of "Best 100 Bakeries in America".
RESTAURANTS
94.3 The Point

The Most Iconic Street in New Jersey Might Disappoint You

We know what we think about us in New Jersey, right. if you understood that, then you are definitely from the Garden State. But have you ever wondered how the rest of the country perceives us. I think we can all agree they just don't get us. And a recent article really, well, drove that exact point home.
POLITICS
94.3 The Point

So, Just How Lucky Are We In The Garden State?

There are a lot of reasons to want to be lucky here in the Garden State. We want to make every green light every day, we play the lottery like it's going out of style, and let's not forget, we are the home of one of the great gambling capitals of the world, Atlantic City. So, there are ample opportunities to need to be lucky, but when it comes to the actual data, just how lucky are here in New Jersey?
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Amazing! One of the Most Fantastic Fall Drinks at Delicious Orchards in Colts Neck, New Jersey

When we think of autumn usually if you mention food people will respond "pumpkin" or "pumpkin spice" but there is another "fall" food that's perfect for this time of year. The autumn food I am referring to is the apple, yes the apple is another "fall" food that's perfect for this time of year. I think I have found one of the best ways to enjoy an apple here in New Jersey!
COLTS NECK, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy