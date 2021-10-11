CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Not Attending Princess Diana Memorial Event

By Mike Nied
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly not be in attendance at an upcoming event honoring Princess Diana. ET reports that the couple won't be able to make it to London for the memorial event taking place at Kensington Palace this week. Additional reporting by The Telegraph confirms the news.

943thepoint.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Royal Family Announces Arrival of Another Royal Baby

The British royal family just got a little bit larger thanks to the arrival of another royal baby! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice gave birth on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the royal family confirmed, with the little bundle of joy arriving "at 23.42" weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Royal Insiders Are Reportedly Very Worried Prince Harry Might Name the "Royal Racist" in His Memoir

Today in royal gossip: Prince Harry's memoir is apparently worrying TF out of the royal inner circle. This isn't really anything new; since Harry announced he was writing a memoir, the royal gossip machine has been buzzing with reports that no one in The Firm is happy with the decision. Usually, these reports just focus on vague worries that Harry will say too much/bring shame upon the royal family/etc.
SOCIETY
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle just shared an update on "beautiful" baby Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of New York has been quite the whirlwind, with the couple making appearances at the likes of large-scale events, such as Global Citizen Live, to more intimate settings like a school in Harlem, where the Duchess of Sussex dropped in to read her best-selling book, The Bench.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Prince William
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Elton John
theknot.com

All About Princess Beatrice's Wedding Dress Loaned By The Queen

Many things about Princess Beatrice's wedding to her beau, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were unconventional. Her stunning vintage wedding gown, though, was a sweet nod to the royal family legacy. The couple first scaled down their May 2020 nuptials (scrapping the original Buckingham Palace reception) and then had to cancel their ceremony altogether due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But Beatrice and Mozzi were not deterred, and managed to find a meaningful way to celebrate their love: with an intimate summer wedding at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, held on July 17, 2020.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
nickiswift.com

How Meghan And Harry Are Becoming What The Royal Family Fears The Most

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their lives as senior members of the royal family behind in search of health and happiness in a different land. The couple decided to move to the United States in 2020, vowing to continue to give back by way of public service — but in a different way. In February 2021, the palace released a statement confirming that Harry and Meghan wouldn't be returning as working members of the royal family. "Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the statement read, according to People. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a response, ensuring that everyone knew that they could still do good in the world without being directly associated with The Firm. "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal," their statement read.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Gordon Ramsay recalls cooking for Princess Diana: ‘She, by far, was one of the most gracious members of the royal family’

Gordon Ramsay has reflected on cooking for Princess Diana, calling it the “best meal” he ever made.During Monday’s episode (27 September) of Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek, chef Gino D’Acampo asked Ramsay what his favourite meal was to date, to which he replied: “Cooking for Lady Di once.”He called the princess “just beautiful” and compared her to his surroundings in Greece. “I mean, here’s renowned as the supermodel of the islets – Santorini – and she, by far, was one of the most gracious members of the royal family I’ve ever met,” he said.Ramsay cooked for Diana at...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#British Royal Family#Uk#Telegraph#The Us Sun
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brides.com

Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana at the Premiere of "No Time to Die"

All eyes were on Kate Middleton yesterday when she arrived at the London premiere of the latest James Bond installment in a stunning sparkling gown alongside Prince William. And not only did her dazzling ensemble turn heads on the No Time to Die red carpet, but it also drew comparisons to a similar dress Princess Diana once wore to a different James Bond premiere.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's discussion about Meghan's post-baby body discussion might surprise you

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, might seem super confident, but at an event back in 2019, it was revealed that she has similar insecurities about her body to the rest of us. Five months after giving birth to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple attended the WellChild Awards event together, and Prince Harry was heard reassuring Meghan how amazing she looked.
YOGA
Cosmopolitan

Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
WORLD
DesignerzCentral

Princess Charlotte, Prince George ‘very upset’ after missing this, Kate Middleton says

Princess Charlotte and Prince George were upset that they couldn’t join their parents in an engagement with Sir David Attenborough. Princess Charlotte and Prince George were brought up by their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton to be pro-animal and pro-environment. At their age, both royals are already aware of their surroundings because their parents also let them enjoy the outdoors.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Have They FINALLY Made Peace With Will & Kate?!

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder. But in the almost two years that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been living 5,500 miles away from London in a peaceful coastal subdivision near Santa Barbara, CA, it's often seemed as though their rift with the royal family has been progressively getting worse.
CELEBRITIES
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy