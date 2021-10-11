CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSR Football Podcast: A Rumble with No. 1 Georgia

Kentucky will face its most difficult test of the 2021 season at Georgia. The Wildcats will be the Bulldogs’ fiercest foe to date. Can Kentucky escape with a win? The KSR Football Podcast shares how after discussing all of the amazing moments from Kentucky’s 42-21 win over LSU. Highlights:. Setting...

On3.com

Kenneth Horsey on Georgia: "This is the game we all committed here for"

The Kentucky Football program has been building towards this moment for a long time. For years, you’ve heard Vince Marrow talk about how the next step is beating Georgia to take the SEC East throne. That chance is finally here this weekend; in front of a packed crowd at Kentucky Branded, junior offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey said he and his teammates are ready for it.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky is wearing the Citrus Bowl uniforms at No. 1 Georgia

Kentucky is rolling out a uniform combination this weekend that has seen some pretty great wins. In 2018 Kentucky named its score in the season finale at Louisville, defeating the Cardinals 56-10 in the Governor’s Cup. The Cats kept that good mojo rolling into the Citrus Bowl with white jerseys, white pants and chrome helmets. Kentucky defeated Will Levis’ Penn State team 27-24 and looked damn good doing it. The Wildcats are bringing back those beautiful road uniforms this weekend at Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

KSR Today: Preparing for Georgia AND Big Blue Madness

Good morning, folks! We’re nearing that time of the year where the football and basketball seasons cross paths. Personally, it’s my favorite time of the year. It’s also the busiest of the year for us sport media folks, so it feels like there is even more to talk about than usual.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Shaedon Sharpe mulling early enrollment, set on playing for Kentucky in 2022-23

2022 five-star guard Shaedon Sharpe is “definitely” considering an early enrollment at Kentucky and plans to suit up for the Wildcats in 2022-23, sources tell KSR. As first reported by Travis Branham of 247Sports, Sharpe is considering a mid-year enrollment that would allow him to practice with the team for the second semester. Sources tell KSR he would not play any games for the Wildcats and would instead use the semester to develop and learn the system before returning to school in 2022-23.
NBA
On3.com

Reed Sheppard jumps up to No. 17 in 247Sports' updated rankings

Reed Sheppard was among the biggest risers in the latest 247Sports Rankings for the class of 2022, jumping 45 spots up to No. 17 overall (prev. No. 62). Sheppard was tied for the largest leap in the class, joining fellow Kentucky target Justin Edwards with a 45-spot jump (No. 56 to No. 11).
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Daily briefing: On Georgia’s defense, Kentucky recruiting and the Ragin’ Cajuns

One occupational hazard of covering a dominant team is finding new ways to describe its dominance. Check out these numbers put up by the defense of the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Opposing offenses are averaging 57 snaps per game. The mean used to be 70 snaps; with up-tempo offenses, it’s probably closer to 80 now. Opposing offenses are averaging 11 first downs per game against the Bulldogs. And if you really want to geek out, opposing offenses are averaging less than one point per possession against the Dawgs. For context, Pitt, which leads the nation in scoring at 52.4 points per game, averages 3.85 points per possession, and that includes kneel-downs at the ends of halves/games. In other words, the Georgia defense still is very good.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Relationship between Hayes Johnson, Kentucky FB turning into family atmosphere

Hayes Johnson and Kiyaunta Goodwin have recently grown to become friends. The two share plenty of similarities: Both are massive human beings for high school students, lead their team’s respective offensive lines, and train together with Chris Vaughn at Aspirations Gym up in Louisville, KY. Also, and most importantly, Vince Marrow and Kentucky Football are heavily courting both.
TAYLOR COUNTY, KY
On3.com

Scouting Report: Georgia Bulldogs

Want a game with stakes? On Saturday afternoon, No. 11 Kentucky will face No. 1 Georgia in a game that matters in the SEC East. Both the Bulldogs and Wildcats are 4-0 in SEC play and the winner at Sanford Stadium will have the inside track at winning the division and moving on to Atlanta for the SEC Championshing Game in December.
NFL
On3.com

LOOK: Florida reveals uniform combination for LSU game

The Florida Gators will be looking snazzy for their game against the LSU Tigers this weekend. When Ed Orgeron looks across the field on Saturday, a sea of orange is all he’ll be seeing. When the Gators take the field, they’ll do so in their beautiful all-orange threads. From the...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

After lots of drama and emotion, some midseason awards

Seasons — they grow up so fast. It feels as if Week One was just last month, and here we are with only half a season left. The football gods have smiled upon us for the first six weeks (seven, if you count Week Zero, which everyone but Nebraska does), with Saturday after Saturday of all the drama and emotion that attracts us to college football in the first place. We are all Texas A&M kicker Seth Small’s family these days.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Depth Chart Podcast: A Classic Smash-mouth Game

A couple of guys who beat a top ten Georgia team believe the Wildcats have a shot between the hedges. Freddie Maggard provides a quick recap of the LSU game before looking ahead to the road trip to Athens against the No. 1 Bulldogs. Highlights:. Take “upset” out of your...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Georgia is getting lift from undervalued recruits

Kirby Smart has truly built a juggernaut football program at the University of Georgia. The Bulldogs consistently have one of the top rosters in college football. Entering the 2021 season, UGA had 19 former five-star recruits on their roster with a blue-chip ratio of 80 percent trailing only Alabama. Just about every week, Kirby Smart will have the more talented team on the field.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Jordan Walsh, 2022 top-25 prospect, commits to Arkansas

Jordan Walsh, a 6-foot-7 small forward out of Dallas (Texas) Link Year Prep has committed to Arkansas basketball for the class of 2022, sources tell On3. Walsh is the Razorbacks’ fifth commitment of the class. He joins Nick Smith, Derrian Ford, Barry Dunning, and Joseph Pinion. Arkansas now has the...
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

Report: Injury update on Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler

An injury update is in on Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler. The Georgia transfer is a full go in practice Thursday after rolling his ankle during Monday’s practice and having to be helped off of the floor. He averaged 14 points and 7.4 assists per game for the Bulldogs last...
NBA
