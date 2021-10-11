Recap: MNUFC collapses late against Colorado

Broadcast: Bally Sports North, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 2:30 p.m.) Saturday night's game in Frisco was a tight one, featuring a goal reversed by video review, more than 10 shots taken by each team and a questionable red card in the waning minutes for Emanuel Reynoso. Ultimately it was a tale of two goalkeepers, with Tyler Miller and Phelipe making the saves to keep their teams in the game for a scoreless draw. Up next, MNUFC will face the Colorado Rapids at Allianz Field. The Loons and the Rapids have already met twice this year with both games going Colorado's way on their home turf. Homefield advantage goes to Minnesota this time around, though, and they’ll need every bit of it. With multiple players on national team duty and Emanuel Reynoso gone due to a red card, MNUFC will need to lean into this advantage and come prepared if they want to take down the Rapids and earn a vital three points this weekend.

UFC ・ 9 DAYS AGO