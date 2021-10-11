CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: MNUFC collapses late against Colorado

By E Pluribus Loonum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota United yesterday afternoon had a golden opportunity to take home three points against Colorado Rapids. Up a man and a goal with 30 minutes left to play, the Loons collapsed late into the match. The Rapids would score three consecutive goals to keep MNUFC down in 7th place compared to a possible win just 30 minutes prior that would have had the home side jump to 5th in a tight playoff race.

mnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC vs. Colorado Rapids

Broadcast: Bally Sports North, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 2:30 p.m.) Saturday night's game in Frisco was a tight one, featuring a goal reversed by video review, more than 10 shots taken by each team and a questionable red card in the waning minutes for Emanuel Reynoso. Ultimately it was a tale of two goalkeepers, with Tyler Miller and Phelipe making the saves to keep their teams in the game for a scoreless draw. Up next, MNUFC will face the Colorado Rapids at Allianz Field. The Loons and the Rapids have already met twice this year with both games going Colorado's way on their home turf. Homefield advantage goes to Minnesota this time around, though, and they’ll need every bit of it. With multiple players on national team duty and Emanuel Reynoso gone due to a red card, MNUFC will need to lean into this advantage and come prepared if they want to take down the Rapids and earn a vital three points this weekend.
