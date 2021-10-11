Dominion Energy will resume disconnections for customers 2 months behind
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy customers are being put on notice. If customers are behind in paying, service could be turned off in just a matter of weeks. When the pandemic started, the state told utility companies to stop disconnecting service, even if customers got behind. Now that there is no longer a state of emergency, those disconnections can resume. For Dominion customers, that’s about to happen.www.nbc12.com
