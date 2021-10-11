Seahawks' Chris Carson: Improvement with sore neck

Carson's neck improved this weekend, which could put him in line to return for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. Coach Pete Carroll said Carson took "a big turn" with his sore neck but also added, "We'll see how it goes," as it pertains to the running back's potential to play, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. In Carson's place last Thursday against the Rams, Alex Collins logged 71 percent of the offensive snaps on his way to 17 touches for 72 yards from scrimmage. Meanwhile, reserve backs DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer combined for a 33.8 percent share of those plays, resulting in eight touches for 57 total yards. Assuming Carson recovers enough to handle his customary workload Sunday, he'll push each of Collins, Dallas and Homer down the depth chart.